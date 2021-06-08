Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 8, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 8, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.106, An act relating to equitable access to a high-quality education through community schools

H.183, An act relating to sexual violence

H.289, An act relating to professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation

H.426, An act relating to addressing the needs and conditions of public school facilities in the State

H.436, An act relating to miscellaneous changes to Vermont’s tax laws

H.439, An act relating to making appropriations for the support of government

H.449, An act relating to the membership and duties of the Vermont Pension Investment Commission and the creation of the Pension Benefits, Design, and Funding Task Force

H.313, An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to alcoholic beverage laws

Governor Scott issued the following statement when signing H.313:

“Among other important initiatives to assist with economic recovery and growth, this bill extends the provision of my executive order to allow restaurants and bars to continue selling to-go drinks. This has been an important revenue stream for the food and beverage industry, and in many cases a needed lifeline for these businesses and their staff, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

“For years, I have also proposed that Vermont legalize and regulate sports betting, as more than a dozen states have done. We know thousands of Vermonters are already participating in this activity, and the State should take steps to ensure fairness and safety, while also generating new revenue to support enrichment opportunities for our youth, increase affordability of childcare, or support universal access to afterschool programs. This bill includes a study that I hope will lead to action on this initiative next session.”

H.360, An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment

Governor Scott issued the following statement when signing H.360:

“Expanding access to broadband is critical in a 21st Century economy, and after more than a year in a pandemic that required us to be in our homes and online more than ever, that fact has never been more apparent. That’s why I proposed spending more than $250 million over the next few years to connect more Vermonters to broadband and cell service than ever before. This is essential to helping our rural communities thrive and attracting and retaining more workers.

“The bill helps us work towards these goals by establishing programs to connect unserved and underserved homes and businesses to high-speed broadband service, working in partnership with communications union districts (CUDs).

“I would like to thank the Legislature for collaborating with my Administration on the important step this bill represents, and I look forward to working with our partners to continue to build on this good work.”

