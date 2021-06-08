Snapchat launches new holiday season guide and resource hub to help with campaign planning

It still feels too early to plan the holiday rush, but according to Snapchat, it certainly is not, which is why he launched his new launch this week holiday resource center for marketers, which provides insight into important trends and behaviors that businesses need to pay attention to in their planning.

The main element of Snap’s new holiday hub is a 8-page guide to important trends, which documents largely the same data as presented in the video clip above.

As Snap notes, the main impetus from the early publication of the guide is to help businesses with planning, with Snap advising marketers to start their holiday campaigns in October, when interest begins to increase.

The ‘Get the Gift of the Results’ guide also contains the most important trend insights, tips and usage notes around the holiday-leading Snapchatter engagement, and tips on advertising products.

It also includes more specific notes related to Snapchat’s evolving AR tools and features, and how it might fit your approach.

If you want to reach younger audiences, Snapchat should definitely be on your radar, and the evolving advertising tools offer greater capacity for reach and engagement, which can play a key role in maximizing the marketing of your holiday marketing.

This is another reason why it might be a good idea to start planning now – for example, if you are thinking of running an AR campaign, you may need a reasonable delivery time to get the plan in place, the function test, etc.

Either way, here are some valuable notes and tips, with two else versions of the guide available to provide insights to marketers in different regions.

You have access to Snapchat’s new Holiday Resource Center here.