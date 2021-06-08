Gov. Justice, WVDOT announce last stretch of US 35 set to open in August

CHARLESTON, WV –Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation are happy to announce that the last stretch of US 35 to be upgraded to four lanes is on track to open to traffic in August.
Pending unforeseen delays, the last 15-mile stretch of US 35 between Beech Hill and the Buffalo Bridge is set to open to traffic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the end of August 2021.
