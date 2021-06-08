Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the Board of Professional Engineers

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeb Mulock, Denise Ramsey, Dylan Albergo, John Pistorino, Charles “Kevin” Fleming, Babu Varghese, Pankaj Shah and Yassi Myers to the Board of Professional Engineers.

Jeb Mulock

Mulock, of Bradenton, is President of ZNS Engineering. He is a Past President of the Kiwanis of Bradenton and previously served on the Manatee County Children Services Advisory Board. Mulock earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida.

Denise Ramsey

Ramsey, of Jacksonville, is Vice President of Architecture and Engineering for The Haskell Company’s Haskell Architects and Engineers. She is a member of the Florida Engineering Society, Design Build Institute of America, American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the ACE Mentor Program of Northeast Florida. Ramsey earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Florida and her master of business administration from Jacksonville University.

Dylan Albergo

Albergo, of Tampa, is a Project Engineer with the Wantman Group. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Engineers, the Florida Engineering Society and was named the American Society of Professional Engineers West Coast Branch 2018 Young Engineer of the Year. Albergo earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Florida State University and his master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Florida.

John Pistorino

Pistorino, of Pinecrest, is President of Pistorino and Alam Consulting Engineers and a past Chairman of the Engineering Faculty at Miami Dade College. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Florida Engineering Society, American Society for Testing Materials, American Concrete Institute and the Florida Structural Engineers Association. Pistorino earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and his master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Miami.

Charles “Kevin” Fleming

Fleming, of Tallahassee, is Vice President of McGinniss and Fleming Engineering and the current Chair of the Board of Professional Engineers. He is a member of the National Council of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors. Fleming earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida State University.

Babu Varghese

Varghese, of Davie, is President and Principal Engineer at Abtech Engineering and the immediate Past Chair of the Board of Professional Engineers. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Florida Engineering Society, American Institute of Steel Construction, National Society of Professional Engineers and the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. Varghese earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cochin and his master’s degree in engineering from Florida Atlantic University.

Pankaj Shah

Shah, of Clearwater, is President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumbey and Fair. He has been a member of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay, Countryside Rotary Club, American Water Works Association and the Florida Engineering Society. Shah earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Baroda and his master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Yassi Myers

Myers, of Windemere, is President and Owner of TLP Engineering Consultants. She is a Past President of the Florida Engineering Society and a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies, American Public Works Association, Women’s Transportation Seminar and the Transportation and Expressway Authority Membership of Florida. Myers earned her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Louisiana State University.

