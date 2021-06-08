DNREC Lifts Shelter-in-Place Directive for Area in New Castle County

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has lifted a shelter-in-place directive that spanned a half-mile radius around the crash scene of this morning’s accident on Interstate-95 involving a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material. The order for the crash scene applied to the area around the intersection of I-95 and Airport Road, and was lifted in midafternoon as I-95 southbound reopened in the accident aftermath as the scene was being cleared.

DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section began burning off the peroxide at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. The unified incident command determined that it was a safer option for emergency responders and the public than attempting to move the material. There are expected to be no lingering air quality impacts.

