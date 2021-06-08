Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNREC Lifts Shelter-in-Place Directive for Area in New Castle County

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has lifted a shelter-in-place directive that spanned a half-mile radius around the crash scene of this morning’s accident on Interstate-95 involving a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material. The order for the crash scene applied to the area around the intersection of I-95 and Airport Road, and was lifted in midafternoon as I-95 southbound reopened in the accident aftermath as the scene was being cleared.

DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section began burning off the peroxide at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. The unified incident command determined that it was a safer option for emergency responders and the public than attempting to move the material. There are expected to be no lingering air quality impacts.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

