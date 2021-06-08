Pinterest adds new pronouns to profiles, launching new support initiatives for Pride Month

With Pride Month now underway, Pinterest did it today launches a new campaign to showcase the benefits and features of the platform inclusively, while also adding a new pronoun option on personal and business accounts to better help users express their identities.

First, Pinterest today unveiled its new ‘Show Your True Colors’ campaign aimed at highlighting the benefits the platform can offer LGBTQ + users.

As the video shows, Pinterest has played a key role for many LGBTQ + people in providing connectivity and enabling them to explore their sexuality and personality in new and inclusive ways.

Pinterest notes that interest in LGBTQ + -related content has been steadily increasing in recent times.

‘Every year, more and more people are coming to Pinterest to share their Pride and LGBTQ + flags is a recognizable way to celebrate the world and show who they are. Search for “bisexual pride flag” (5x higher), “gender fluid flag” (4.5x higher), “lesbian flag” (4x higher) or “asexual flag” (3x higher)1 continues to grow in popularity year after year. ‘

In addition, Pinterest also notes that it is looking for things like “come out of cake ”(+ 2.5x),“ come out of party ”(+ 67%) and“ come out photo session ”(+ 44%) also increase gradually year after year, emphasizing the important role that the platform can play in the support the community, and help facilitate inclusion and connection.

In addition, Pinterest is also adding a new gender pronoun option to both personal and business profiles, enabling users to better define their identity in the app.

As you can see here, the new pronoun field, which will soon be available in your account settings, offers a range of identification options that you can assign to your presence. Most social platforms now have similar options, with Instagram and LinkedIn recently added their own pronoun fields to user accounts.

Importantly, because people should be free to present themselves as they prefer, and while it may seem like a minor option to those who do not choose to use it, it is a very big deal for those who are constantly challenges with identity, and to gain acceptance for such people among friends and peers.

In addition, Pinterest will highlight content from LGBTQ + creators during the month on the Today page, while search terms related to “Pride” on the platform will also appear in rainbow text.

And finally, to On June 23, Pinterest is hosting a global virtual event designed to drive inspiration and conversations to be an LBGTQ + Creator and business.

“All creators on Pinterest can participate in educational and inspirational sessions to stimulate creativity and learn more about what it means to be an LGBTQ + Creator and business. Creators like actress, model and activist Dominique Jackson and the American fashion designer Christian Siriano is taking part. “

As its new campaign shows, the LGBTQ + community is important to Pinterest and the platform plays a key role in connecting related groups. That’s why it’s important for Pinterest to recognize this, and these new features, especially the pronoun option, are important.

The pronoun option is being applied to both business and personal accounts in the coming weeks.