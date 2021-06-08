The definitive guide for marketers

When it comes to your website, speed is important. The longer your page loads, the more traffic you lose.

A few years ago, Google launched its cell phone friendliness update and made page load speed one of its factors on the mobile search engine. Today, the load speed affects your position in the SERP’s; so used, your page may not see at all if it loads slowly.

What is the solution? Accelerated mobile pages, or AMP. Well, maybe – over the past few years, there has actually been backlash on AMP pages.

What is AMP? Is it still relevant? If you want to dig deeper into AMP and learn how to use it to expand your online marketing strategy, you are at the right place.

What are Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)?

The AMP plugin was born out of a collaboration between technology giants like Google and Twitter.

In simple terms, Accelerated Mobile Pages is an open source project designed to optimize mobile pages faster. It’s like taking a page that is already mobile friendly and loading it faster by basing it on the basics.

If AMP is not yet part of you marketing strategy, you should consider it.

Webmasters, marketers, and SEOs have analyzed how AMP can affect mobile web pages. They found that AMP can have a big impact on mobile search engine rankings, although Google maintains this is not directly factual.

At a roundabout, however, this may be true. According to Google, the AMP plug-in speeds up pages and site speed is a confirmed ranking factor.

Faster mobile pages + readable content = better user experience

In a nutshell, AMP-optimized pages load faster and therefore better than other mobile web pages.

You can open source initiative platform here.

How does the AMP plugin work?

Paul Shappiro, of the search engine country, lays the three-part structure of AMP:

The AMP plugin delivers mobile pages faster by reducing HTML encoding and rendering only those suitable for mobile users.

This diagram and explanation of Will Critchlow’s Whiteboard Friday makes it pretty easy to understand:

AMP renders your pages using optimized HTML code. The pages are expected to load faster because certain aspects of the HTML code tag manager that would otherwise slow down the page are eliminated.

If JavaScript is included with your mobile pages, the script will not be displayed for your accelerated mobile pages.

Here are some more things to know:

With AMP, you need to use a streamlined version of CSS.

You may only use the JavaScript library provided by AMP. Since you have no control, you may experience lazy loading. This is perhaps the only downside of AMP.

For AMP sites to work every time, it needs to be properly validated.

For a better experience, custom fonts need to be specially loaded.

Be sure to declare your height and width to avoid beautiful pictures.

Use AMP approved extensions if you want videos on your page.

There were a few controversy with AMPSome experts report that it lowers advertising revenue and makes it harder to spot “fake news” articles.

When integrating the AMP plugin and using it to enhance your mobile pages, speed and readability, not sharing capability, are most important to you. Your social sharing buttons may not even display properly, as most of them were developed with JavaScript.

Benefits of Accelerated Mobile Pages

There is a significant correlation between site speed, pages and mobile search engines.

One thing to keep in mind is that when a particular webpage loads fast, browser users will see more pages on the webpage and thus reduction of bounce rate.

When the bounce rate decreases and the experience on the site increases, Google will reward the page.

In fact, there are many benefits to optimizing with the AMP plug-in. Here are the top four:

1. Insanely fast loading web pages that users like

Speed ​​is the lifeblood of your browser page. Good content is important, but users do not read it unless your pages are accessible.

AMP helps you achieve this.

Remember the way in which and how quickly people consumed content (e.g. articles, blog posts, videos and podcasts) changed dramatically. People who browse the internet want their content to load quickly as they jump from site to site, and usually consume many different types of content quickly or even simultaneously.

If your mobile pages are as slow as a snail, you will not get them mobile browsers that end up on your site to convert to customers. AMP gives you dramatic pages increases that will help you click away users who click on your site.

2. Improved rankings for mobile search engines

There is a strong link between site speed and conversion rate. When users are satisfied with a fast loading website, they are more likely to subscribe to a list or buy a product.

Although much is still expected of AMP, Google has not yet made it a ranking.

Since AMP works closely with mobile pages, it should never be used as an independent ranking; it has nothing to do with the desktop view of pages.

Because mobile-friendly websites are rewarded with higher rankings in organic mobile search results, pages developed with AMP tend to rank higher than non-AMP mobile results pages (MRPs).

3. Flexible ad support

Most people start a website or blog to make money and possibly replace their day job.

If you look at the computer and mobile browser versions of the pages of a website, you can easily deduce whether there are too many distractions.

This distraction, such as the header image, navigation menu, sidebar, social share buttons, shapes, pop-ups, and other unnecessary elements, can lower your conversion rate.

With AMP you can divert attention to your browser pages.

This is because not all HTML code tags are executed, you are using a streamlined version of CSS, and JavaScript is (mostly) out of the question.

This means you can more easily make money from your ads.

When you click on an accelerated mobile page, it loads almost immediately, even before you finish clicking.

If you see third-party ads on your accelerated mobile pages, make sure you deliver ads that load quickly but also attract the user’s attention and deliver great value.

As you already know, this content marketing approach is the easiest way to increase your influence, help users get answers to their questions, and improve the ROI on advertising spend.

Here are some of the most popular ad networks currently using the AMP optimized pages AMP ads functionality:

Amazon A9

AdReactor

Google Double Click

Fly

Advorm

Google AdSense

AOL AdTech

Taboola

plista

Slim AdServer

Yieldmo

DotAndAds

4. User tracking has been simplified

It is not enough to send traffic to your browser pages. You also need to know how they got to your site.

Tracking helps you determine where people are coming from, what pages they have viewed, and so on.

Users and site performance are easy to track on AMP because there are analytical tools in place where you can study AMP versions in more detail.

User behavior can only be influenced if you detect it. With AMP, publishers can use such tag manager analytics to choose from two tags.

These labels help to automatically detect essential data such as click / conversions, video and link tracking, number of visitors, new to returning visitors and more.

Other technology solution companies, such as WordPress, Parse.ly, Chartbeat, LinkedIn, Adobe Analytics, Pinterest and of course Twitter, also already support AMP.

How to Compile Accelerated Mobile Pages

There are several options to optimize your web pages for AMP. If you are a beginner, the first step is to maintain at least two versions of your table of contents.

Your page with original content would be the mobile browser-friendly version that users will see, but you also have the AMP version of the specific page, which will definitely speed up.

Remember that AMP versions contain basic HTML code, which does not allow third-party form elements and JavaScript.

As marketers we all want build our email list. The downside of AMP is that you can not achieve it easily.

In addition, user comments and other activities that users participate in when they see your content on a mobile page may not be possible with AMP.

Again, the focus is on speed and readability.

To get started with AMP, you just need to download and install the WordPress plugin at GitHub if you are a WordPress user.

Simply click the “Download Zip” button.

Note that you can install the AMP plug-in via your WordPress dashboard, just like with any other plug-in. It’s pretty simple.

After successfully installing and activating the plug-in, all you need to do is add “/ amp /” to your blog post pages. It looks like this in a mobile browser:

Here is the AMP version of this page on The Guardian:

If you do not have a friendly permalink, you can add this “? Amp = 1”.

Don’t forget to enable and customize the Google Search Console. This way, you can help Google pick up your AMP versions faster.

Questions about accelerated mobile pages

How do AMP pages work? AMP pages align pages to the most important ones, which helps improve the loading time of the page. They do this using a three-step setup. When should I use AMP pages? If most of your site traffic comes from mobile devices, or you want to lower your bounce rate. Are AMP pages still relevant in 2021? AMP does not seem to disappear, but it does some controversy. Google recently announced that it will not be AMP pages for news sites to appear in top stories, so it seems less important. Are AMP pages good for SEO? This can be useful, but is not essential for SEO. Optimize for page speed and mobile experience can be done in different ways.

Accelerated mobile pages Closure

AMP is powerful, but some marketers say they are losing steam. As an upgrade to mobile friendly pages, it can help you meet Google’s expectations for site speed.

Although there is still a focus on AMP, do not use it proven mobile marketing strategies. This is the best way to attract mobile customers and grow your business.

Before you leave, I have a question for you: Did you speed up your mobile pages for speed and readability? If not, what is stopping you?