Boddie Picks Up 32 Endorsements Early in Campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner

32 Georgia House Democrats Endorse William Boddie William Boddie For Labor Commissioner

Representative William Boddie candidacy for Labor Commissioner draws support from a wave of GA House Democrats

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early stages of announcing his campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner, State Representative William K. Boddie, Jr. has a solid list of supporters backing his candidacy. Boddie announced a list of 32 House Democrats that have pledged support and have fully endorsed him as Georgia's next Labor Commissioner.

“I’m honored to have worked closely with Representative Boddie in the community and in the Georgia General Assembly where he consistently exhibited passion, honesty, determination, fortitude, and ultimately produced results when dealing with challenging issues,” said Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip Debra Bazemore. Representative Shea Roberts who also endorsed Boddie said, “ I know he will make Georgia workers a priority, including providing customer service when unexpected emergencies arise. He will modernize operations within the Department of Labor.”

The Department of Labor faced criticism for its handling of unemployment claims from many representatives. “The pandemic made it clear that our Labor Department is in dire need of leadership and reform. I’ve had the opportunity to witness the commitment, leadership, and organizational skills of William Boddie and have no hesitation in offering my support to his candidacy.”

“It's time for a change in leadership at the Georgia Department of Labor. I am honored to have the endorsement of more than 30 House Democrats who make critical decisions affecting the quality of life for all Georgians and am ready to work with each as they share insight in support of my candidacy," said Representative Boddie.

In less than 60 days, Representative Boddie has emerged as a front runner and has earned the support of his constituents, community leaders and political colleagues including the top House Democratic Leader Representative James Beverly, House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore, House Democratic Treasurer Mary Robichaux and Representatives CaMia Hopson (Albany), Spencer Frye (Athens), Roger Bruce (Atlanta), David Dreyer (Atlanta), Betsy Holland (Atlanta), Zulma Lopez (Atlanta), Shea Roberts (Atlanta), Mandisha Thomas (Atlanta), Sheila Nelson (Augusta),Patty Bentley (Butler) Rhonda Taylor (Conyers), Mary Margaret Oliver (Decatur), Carl Gilliard (Garden City), Angelika Kausche (Johns Creek), Yasmin Neal (Jonesboro), Gregg Kennard (Lawrenceville), Dewey McClain (Lawrenceville) Donna McLeod (Lawrenceville), Jasmine Clark (Lilburn), Dar'shun Kendrick (Lithonia), Michael Smith (Marietta), Mary Frances Williams (Marietta), Marvin Lim (Norcross), Beth Moore (Peachtree Corners), Josh McLaurin (Sandy Springs),Rebecca Mitchell (Snellville), El-Mahdi Holly (Stockbridge), Viola Davis (Stone Mountain) and Dexter Sharper (Valdosta).

About William:

Representative William K. Boddie, Jr. is a 2022 Democratic Candidate for Georgia Labor Commissioner and a 3-term progressive representing House District 62.

Boddie was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in November 2016. He has served on the Budget & Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Judiciary Non-Civil, Small Business Development, and Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System committees where he has delivered major legislative accomplishments including HB 636 Rest Break For Employees and HB 584 Daily Overtime Pay for Eligible Employees. Boddie continued his work during the pandemic by organizing a coalition of House Democrats to ensure Georgians got the responses required on their unemployment claims.

Boddie is the Founder of the Law Firm of Boddie & Associates, LLC where he practices Personal Injury and Criminal Defense Law. He is also a graduate of the Mercer University-Walter F. George School of Law in Macon, Georgia. He currently resides in East Point, Georgia. For more information please visit www.boddieforga.com.

###