Missouri State Parks announces winners of Virtual Youth Earth Day Art Contest

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 8, 2021 – Missouri State Parks is excited to announce the winners of its virtual youth art contest, Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks. To celebrate Earth Day this year, Missouri State Parks sponsored a virtual art contest during the month of April for youth pre-K through 12th grade.

More than 200 young artists submitted artwork, ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, photography, pencil sketches, watercolors, Lego sculptures and digital art. A panel of Missouri State Parks judges had the fun, but difficult, task of selecting the first, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions in four age categories. Carol Comer, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, selected the Director’s Choice Award grand prize winner.

The winning artists by age category are:

5 and Under – Gwendolyn Rood, 1st Place; Asher Walton, 2nd Place; Cole Skiles, 3rd Place; Nora Reynolds, Honorable Mention; and Judah Nelson, Honorable Mention.

6 through 8 – Eva Lark, 1st Place; Kiana Monson, 2nd Place; Averie Bourne, 3rd Place; Sydney Smith, Honorable Mention; and Monte Eubanks, Honorable Mention.

9 through 12 – Lilly Moellmann, 1st Place; Mattie Weaver, 2nd Place; Lorelei Stefanski, 3rd Place; Illiana Smith, Honorable Mention; and Lucille Motz, Honorable Mention.

13 through 15 – Alexandra Bree Carson, 1st Place; Matthew Pomerenke, 2nd Place; Kinsly Housemann, 3rd Place; Alexis Lewis-Petty, Honorable Mention; and Ingrid Keene, Honorable Mention. Director’s Choice Award – Arianna Luna.

First, second and third place winners received medals, while artists in the Honorable Mention category received certificates. The Director’s Choice award winner received a $50 Missouri State Parks gift card. Winning artwork will be displayed on the Missouri State Parks Facebook and Flickr pages, as well as displayed at the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol during the month of June.

Missouri State Parks Facebook – facebook.com/mostateparks

Flickr album - flic.kr/s/aHsmVeX5au

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

