When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 08, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 08, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy and Wheat Allergens Company Name: Tulkoff Food Products Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Tulkoff Food Products Inc. of Baltimore Maryland is recalling Kimchi Aioli 18 fl. oz. squeeze bottles with lot code 09.18.2021M for the presence of undeclared wheat and soy allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli was distributed on the East coast through US Foods, Pastores, and Restaurant Depot during the dates of March 22, 2021, and June 6th, 2021. Affected states are Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virgina.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported as of 6/8/2021.

The affected product is in a clear plastic squeeze 18 fl. oz. bottle. The front label will say Kimchi Aioli, while the back label will say Jalapeno Aioli. The Best if used by Date 09.18.2021M will be printed on the back of the bottle.

The recall was initiated after Tulkoff discovered that the incorrect back label had been affixed to the product. This error was confined to one specific product, and one specific lot. One hundred and forty (140) cases of the product were made. No other products manufactured by Tulkoff Food Products, Inc. are at risk.

Customers who have purchased Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli 18 fl oz lot 09.18.2021M are urged to destroy the product and or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Tulkoff Food Products Inc, customer service at 1-800-638-7343, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00am (EST) and 5:00pm (EST).

The Kimchi Aioli can be identified as follows:

Package Size Package Label Product Detail Lot # on Pkg. 18 fl. oz. Clear plastic squeeze bottle Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli 18 oz Best if Used By 09.18.2021M