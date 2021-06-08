Instagram announces affiliate program, new star options to provide revenue options for creators

Bind in silk Creator Week display window, the Instagram announced some new monetization options for creators, including a new affiliate marketing program that will make it easier for creators to monetize product promotions, and new additions to the Star Creators donation process.

First on its new affiliate program – Instagram says it’s a new ‘in the coming monthsnative affiliate tool ‘, which will enable creators to discover new products for sale in the app, then share them with their followers and earn commissions for subsequent purchases they manage.

As you can see here, creators will enable the new process to sign up for the new Affiliate program, which will then allow them to choose from products available in the app to add to their posts. And when users go through their message and make purchases, the creator gets an assignment – so it’s an influential marketing process without the creator having to do any negotiation or legwork to tackle the incentive agreement. in place.

You can also see the new “Eligible for Commission” notifier at the top of the post in the second screenshot here.

This is an interesting idea, and it will definitely open up new avenues for monetization, an important focal point for every social platform amid the rise of e-commerce and the increasing pressure to provide more incentive to their leading creators more frequently. let post.

But it also looks potentially risky. Through this process, it would appear that the brands themselves have no direct say over who endorses their products, which can be problematic in many ways. Do you want to allow a creator with a checkered history to promote your brand?

Instagram is likely to have an approval process in place for this, and if so, it can be a big step forward for creators to make money quickly and easily from their Instagram posts, which can be important. But the details seem a bit thin at this point.

Instagram says it will first test the ‘with a small group of US creators and businesses’ option, including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora. The program will be expanded to more partners and regions in the future.

Instagram is also adding a new option that allows users to link their existing store to their personal profile, along with their business or creator account.

This will provide more opportunities for direct promotion and expanding the reach of the public – while Instagram also adds another store option that allows creators who have their own trading lines to make setting up a new store easier through their account at link one of the four trading partners (Bravado / UMG, Fanjoy, Represent, and Spring).

This will, in fact, streamline the sales process on the creators’ platform by linking directly to the supplier, instead of having to upload and build their own catalog.

Stores with personalized profiles will be available from today, while the new branded switch option will be available by the end of the year from all eligible creators in the United States.

And finally, Instagram is also adding some new incentives Star donation system for creators, which is specifically focused on providing payment options for live broadcasters in the app.

“Starting this week, creators on Instagram are eligible to earn an extra payout when they reach certain milestones while using badges in Live, such as going to Live with a different account, while Facebook is also launching Stars Challenges. Creators in the program can earn payouts from Facebook in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones, such as broadcasting a certain number of hours or earning a certain number of Stars within a certain time. ‘

The new options essentially provide an extra, game-oriented element to the Stars monetization process, which will provide creators with financial incentive to stream more frequently. This is good for Facebook / Instagram, as it will ensure that more content is made available on their platforms, while also providing another way for creators to make money, a win-win.

Well, probably not a win-win. Facebook will undoubtedly benefit more from having more content, and it will not be the tables in favor of the creator. But then the incentives here look good. In the screenshot above, it is noted that one task will reward the creator with a $ 150 bonus if they earn 5,000 stars. 5,000 stars is currently equal to about $ 50, so it’s actually quite valuable.

The pressure is therefore more designed to get more streamers to share more frequently, and if they end up making money from their efforts, they will likely broadcast more content, and this will make Facebook and Instagram a more definite partner in their process. .

This is the real purpose of all these options. Despite Facebook’s many attempts to thwart it, TikTok continues to rise, and while Facebook has not been able to crush the short video app with its bare scale, it can still offer better monetization and incentive options, potentially misleading users and bringing rather more top creators to Instagram.

It is noteworthy that Instagram is also working on a new ‘Bonus system’ for the best Reels creators, which sounds similar to Snapchat Spotlight payment process, which is currently Snap pto hand out $ 1 million a day to the best Spotlight creators to further increase interest in the option.

TikTok is still working on earning money, and if more creators realize at some point that it would be better to make money from their content in other apps, it could become a major turning point for the platform. does not offer similar, or better, incentives.

This is where Instagram is heading with these new monetization tools, which are putting more pressure on the competition while also bringing more users to its apps.

Will it work?

It will certainly be a strong lure for some, and it will be interesting to see if these options indeed provide enough incentive to significantly increase Instagram’s creation status.