FDLE arrests Orlando man for murder, remains recovered found in Lake county

For Immediate Release June 8, 2021   ORLANDO, FLA. – On June 2, Denzelle Jordan Turner, 21, of Orlando, was extradited from Marietta, Georgia, to Florida for the April 13 murder of a female acquaintance. He is charged with one count of first degree murder in violation of Florida Statute 782.04(1)(a)1. Turner is alleged to have murdered the victim in her Orange County home, and then moved the remains to a rural location in Lake County.   The victim’s body was found by wildlife surveyors on April 26, in the area of Schofield Road and Five Mile Road within unincorporated Lake County. Due to jurisdictional challenges for local agencies, FDLE assumed the lead. FDLE partnered with Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, and secured the arrest warrant for Turner in May.   During the investigation, Turner fled to Georgia. On May 13, the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) located Turner’s vehicle parked in a Marietta motel.  He was arrested by CCPD on May 14 on a fugitive from justice warrant.   Turner was booked into the Lake County Jail. The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

