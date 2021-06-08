The 8th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration Returns with In-Person Attendance and a Virtual Workout Option
The free Father’s Day celebration will focus on exercising with six elite trainers providing six unique workouts.
Fit Fathers Day" we hope to inspire those in-person and online with positive lifestyle changes towards making our communities healthier, starting with dads and father figures.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an all-virtual edition in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, “Fit Fathers Day” returns with a hybrid model bringing its energetic workouts and healthy motivation on-site in Downtown Silver Spring and online at FitFathersDay.com. The free Father’s Day celebration will focus on exercising with six elite trainers providing six unique workouts.
— Kimatni Rawlins, founder of the Fit Fathers Foundation
“Many of us have gained pandemic weight and let unhealthy habits take precedence,” said Fit Fathers founder Kimatni Rawlins. “However, June is Men's Health Month, and since restrictions are lifting, use this event as a defining moment to press “reset” regarding your fitness and wellness goals. By attending “Fit Fathers Day" we hope to inspire those in-person and online with positive lifestyle changes towards making our communities healthier, starting with dads and father figures.”
This year, “Fit Fathers Day” will feature a 300-Calorie Burn with Gym Jonez; Glute Camp by SoFITfia; Boxing Basics from Vic, The Boxing Guy; Vinyasa Yoga with Kseniya Tsoi; Zumba Fitness with 93.9 WKYS’ Jackie Paige; and a Full Body Workout from celebrity trainer Michelangelo Bance.
Presented by General Motor’s GMC brand, the wellness event will be hosted by certified trainer and vegan lifestyle coach -- Fit Fathers’ Kimatni Rawlins. On-site participants will have access to over $1,500 in prizes, healthy giveaways, and be able to experience the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 Sport Utility Vehicle, which will be on display.
GMC is the lead sponsor for Fit Fathers Day. Additional sponsors include Bose, Michelin Tires, Meatless Monday, Turtle Wax, Hip Hop Fathers, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and Radio One (WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, Majic 102.3).
Participants can join “Fit Fathers Day” on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon in-person at the Silver Spring Civic Center Pavilion, Veterans Plaza, 8525 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD, and virtually at www.FitFathersDay.com.
Fathers, lead by example so your families can learn about the life-long benefits of a healthy lifestyle!
The Fit Fathers Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that educates families on overall wellness. Fit Fathers informs men with strategies for eating whole, nutritional foods and incorporating stimulating activity in their daily regimen, while encouraging them to lead their families to healthier lifestyle habits. www.FitFathers.com
