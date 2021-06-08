Cybersecurity Pro Vinny Troia: How to Head Off a Data Breach and Protect Your Business Before It’s Too Late
Vinny Troia's Top Tips for Effective CybersecurityST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinny Troia knows that with ransomware attacks, data breaches, and a whole host of other cybersecurity threats at an all-time high, it is now more essential than ever before for businesses of all sizes to take steps to protect their sensitive data. To help ensure that your business is not the next victim of a cybersecurity disaster, we'll take a look at a few proven tips from cybersecurity expert Vinny Troia on how you can head off a data breach and protect your business before it's too late.
From rendering your business inoperable to exposing the sensitive data of your company and its customers, the risks posed by cybersecurity threats are certainly substantial. To prevent a data breach that could cause serious damage to your business's profits and reputation, Vinny Troia recommends following these tips for effective cybersecurity:
Make Sure Your Security Software is Up to Date - The cybersecurity software that your company makes use of is its first line of defense against would-be hackers. However, software that is out of date may not offer much protection. Always make sure that you are using the latest, updated cybersecurity software in order to make sure your business is as protected as possible.
Train Your Employees on Proper Cybersecurity Protocols - Human error is often one of the main factors that expose a company to data breaches. A simple mistake such as clicking on the wrong link or entering a password into the wrong place can have major consequences. To help eliminate the chances that one of your employees makes a mistake that could leave your company exposed to hackers, be sure to provide thorough training to all of your employees on proper cybersecurity protocols.
Make Use of Two-Factor Authentication - Two-factor authentication - such as requiring you to enter a passcode that is texted to your phone in addition to entering your password - is one of the strongest protections against unauthorized breaches available today. It may seem like a hassle, but the extra security that two-factor authentication provides is well worth the tradeoff.
Perform a Cybersecurity Audit - Hiring a cybersecurity firm to perform an audit of your company's security is an excellent way to pinpoint and bolster any weaknesses in your security before those weaknesses lead to a data breach. A reputable cybersecurity firm that performs security audits will be able to point out any shortcomings in your defenses as well as provide solutions to bring your cybersecurity up to par.
Over the years, Vinny Troia has seen first-hand just how costly poor cybersecurity can become. With a little time and money spent on bolstering your company's cybersecurity technology and protocols, though, you can ensure that your business is not the next victim of a devastating data breach.
