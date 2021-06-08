Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Otter Creek Lake in Tama County

TAMA - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Otter Creek Lake, near Tama, starting June 15 to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake is dewatered this fall for a planned lake restoration project. The fish population will be renovated to remove common carp and yellow bass from the lake.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Otter Creek Lake. Any number of fishing poles is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Otter Creek Lake will be in effect from June 15 to December 31, 2021. Otter Creek Lake and Park hours are from sunrise to 10:30 p.m.

Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The contractor is scheduled to move in on July 6. Access to the boat ramp and west side of Otter Creek Park will be closed until the restoration project is completed. No boating of any kind will be allowed on Otter Creek Lake. Fishing will be allowed only along the east lake shoreline.

The DNR will restock the lake with largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, black crappie and channel catfish after the restoration project is complete and the lake has refilled.