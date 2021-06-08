Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
An ‘End of Year Message’ to Maine’s Education Communities from the Maine 2021 County Teachers of the Year

As the 2020/2021 school year ends and students, families and school staff transition to a summer schedule, now is the time to reflect on all that has been accomplished during a school year the world has never seen.

The 2021 County Teachers of the Year have put together a special “End of Year Message” to their colleagues, students and their communities who all worked together for the greater good of education across Maine this year.  These outstanding teachers share a message of gratitude for coming together to ensure our children had every opportunity to continue learning and growing this year. #StrongerTogether4ME

“The theme of being stronger together really came about when we started talking about how much we ALL have done, much of which isn’t as visible to people living outside of our schools. The actions of the groups mentioned in the video really proved that we truly are stronger together. We think this video highlights that truth,” the group said in a joint statement. 

“With that in mind, we want to know what you have seen that shows we are #StrongerTogether4ME students? Share your own images with the hashtag #StrongerTogether4ME on social media to celebrate!”  

The recently annouced 2021 Maine County Teachers of the Year were nominated by a member of their community and selected through a selection process earlier this year as part of the Maine Teacher of the Year Program. Throughout their year of service as County Teachers of the Year, they serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and quality education state-wide through speaking engagements and collaborative work with education stakeholders and decision makers throughout Maine.

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/

An 'End of Year Message' to Maine's Education Communities from the Maine 2021 County Teachers of the Year

