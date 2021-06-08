Judi Beecher (Taken 3) Co-Stars in the New Award Winning Comedy Tango Shalom at the Brooklyn Film Festival
International Actress Judi Beecher is Back in New York with award winning Tango ShalomNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thursday June 10, award winning actress, Judi Beecher along with the cast of the multi award winning Tango Shalom will premiere at the Brooklyn Film Festival.
Judi, stars opposite Lainie Kazan, Renee Taylor, Joe Bologna and Karina Smirnoff. Tango Shalom was produced by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and directed by Gabriel Bologna.
In Tango Shalom, Judi, who also helped produce the movie, plays Raquel Yehuda, the loving traditional Jewish Mother of five and wife of a Hassidic Rabbi, who decides to enter a televised dance competition to save his Hebrew school. The story takes place in the Hassidic community of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and gives a warm and humorous view of not only Jewish Life but life in general. It brings together religions and cultures of all kinds, in a warm, feel good, dance comedy.
Judi, is an award winning domestic and international actress, whose acting career spans both Television, Film, theater and voice-over. She recently starred in the French Television series, La Garçonne “Boyish” by Paolo Barzman and in, La Ch’tite Famille “Family is Family” by Dany Boon. Judi was also voted in The Top 25 Voice Over Performances of All Time by the Complex Magazine for her performance as Madison Paige in highly acclaimed video game Heavy Rain.
The NEW YORK Premiere of TANGO SHALOM is June 10, 7 pm at the Brooklyn Film Festival
Get Tickets here : Brooklyn Film Festival- Tango Shalom
You can also watch the film online through the festival now until June 13th.
