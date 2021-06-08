The Hashmi Group helped Meraki to arrange funds for it’s growth.
Meraki raised funds for it's growth through The Hashmi GroupNEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Hashmi Group helped Meraki to arrange funds for it’s growth.
Meraki is a marketing research startup which helps SMEs to do marketing globally with economies of scale. They have made great exponential strategies which can help SMEs to do their marketing with economies of scale. Meraki raised funds through The Hashmi Group’s network.
The Hashmi Group, is one of the fastest growing financial and business consulting business based in New Delhi, India which is serving clients globally in financial and business consulting. The Hashmi Group with it’s network of 5000+ Angel Investors and Venture Capitalist is helping startups globally in fundraising and also helping them grow globally and to reach out to new markets.
The Hashmi Group was founded by Yasir Hashmi, who is the current Chairman as well as founder of The Hashmi Group. Mr. Yasir is also an author of an Indian history book titled "A Brief History of Ancient and Medieval India". Mr.Uzair Hashmi is the current CFO of The Hashmi Group and also one of the founding members of The Hashmi Group. Mr.Yasir Hashmi founded his business with the vision that every problem of this planet can be solved by entrepreneurs and that’s why it’s very important to help these startups to reach right strategic investors for their strategic growth.
Like Meraki, The Hashmi Group want’s all of their clients to achieve their business goals.
Uzair Hashmi
The Hashmi Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn