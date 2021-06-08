Sen. Lee Expresses Disappointment & Frustration Following Defeat Of Landmark Criminal Justice & Policing Bill

SB21-273 aimed to end practices that criminalize poverty and undermine trust in law enforcement

DENVER, CO — Following the defeat of SB21-273: Pretrial Reform in House Finance, bill sponsor Senator Pete Lee released the subsequent statement:

"I am shocked, disappointed, and saddened by the defeat of SB21-273. This bill was the result of countless hours of thoughtful deliberation and careful negotiation, and that was not reflected by the abrupt decision to defeat this measure.

The purpose of this bill was to heal and reset the relationship between law enforcement and the community – ending the dangerous practices that have both criminalized poverty and taken innocent lives.

I grieve for the community that has time and again been impacted by police violence. I grieve for the difference this would have made in vulnerable Coloradans’ lives. And I grieve for the advocates who have given their hearts and souls to this effort, demonstrating unwavering passion for transformational change.

But this is not the end, we will continue fighting for justice. While a certainly demoralizing set-back, my commitment remains unbroken. I will continue to advocate and bring forth policies to build a more just criminal-legal system, one that respects a person’s innocence until proven guilty, one that gives equal freedom and protection under the law, one that is more restorative and healing for victims, and one that is truly blind to both race and status."