Impact Church Aims to Give Away Over $1 Million Worth of Household Goods to Provide COVID-19 Relief to Families
The Big Giveaway is a monthly event where New Jersey residents can get items they desperately need at no cost.
The Big Giveaway is our way of easing the burden on families and knitting our community back together again.”SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey residents are facing unprecedented economic disruption. As a result, many are dealing with unstable family finances, poor health, rocky relationships, and loads of stress. “In a time when people have lost so much, Impact Church’s desire is to uplift the spirit of our state with radical acts of generosity. The Big Giveaway is our way of easing the burden on families and knitting our community back together again,” said Bishop De’Andre Salter.
— Bishop De'Andre Salter
The Big Giveaway is a monthly event held on Impact’s campus on the 4th Saturday of each month when the church will open the doors of its fully stocked 5,000 sq. ft. warehouse to the community. Registered participants shop for free, grabbing as many items that their designated carts can carry - no strings attached. People will be able to shop for indoor/outdoor furniture, appliances, personal care items, tools, children’s toys, and much more. Registration is free, but required, for anyone wanting to secure their shopping time slot.
Impact Church hopes to reach people with income stress, single-parent households, and young adults who are challenged to rebuild life after COVID in an expensive state. “Moving into a new home can be expensive. At The Big Giveaway, I was able to get hundreds of dollars worth of items that I needed for free,” said Taira Jean-Bart after attending last month’s event.
The next Big Giveaway event is on Saturday, June 26th, from 9 am – 3 pm. People interested in attending should register at www.impact.church/thebiggiveaway. Those interested in volunteering their time to serve the community at this event can also fill out a short interest form on the website.
“The Culture of Money Global Outreach and The Haskins Family Foundation have come alongside me and Impact Church in this act of radical generosity to help people settle into their new normal,” said Bishop Salter, “It is my hope that other philanthropists, companies, and business leaders will join in too.”
Impact Church Worldwide is a non-denominational Christian church located at 1253 New Market Avenue in South Plainfield, NJ, where Bishop De’Andre Salter serves as the Senior Pastor. For more information, visit www.impactww.church or call (908) 222-9990.
