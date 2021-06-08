National Family Law Firm Extends Reach with Oklahoma City Office Launch
WhitbeckBennett Strives to Protect What Matters Most to Families Across the Nation
Oklahoma families will be our firm’s focus and we look forward to being an active member of the business community in this great state and this great city.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, extends nation-wide reach with the launch of their Oklahoma City office.
— John Whitbeck, Founder and Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
The Oklahoma City office will be managed by Amber Godfrey, who has been practicing law for 13 years and was named a Top Attorney for Family Law by 405 Magazine for 2020 and 2021.
John Whitbeck, founder and managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, initially launched the Virginia-headquartered firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations to expand their practice to reach families in crisis across the United States. The Family Law Firm was founded with a vision to help struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate when they need it most.
“As the son of a native of Oklahoma City, it’s a special honor to open this office,” writes Whitbeck. “Oklahoma families will be our firm’s focus and we look forward to being an active member of the business community in this great state and this great city.”
WhitbeckBennett will be the first National Family Law Firm in Oklahoma City that serves both men and women. Focusing their practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett’s mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. Their practice areas include: Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation and Estate Planning.
“Though not born in Oklahoma, this great state is my home,” writes Godfrey. “I love the landscape, the rich history, the heart and resiliency of its people and how we bounce back after losses of any kind—and how we are the first to lend a hand when there is a need. We are Oklahoma Strong, and I have the honor and privilege of using that same heart and strength to manage the Oklahoma City office for WhitbeckBennett. Together, we are determined to protect what matters most: your family.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, June 7, 2021 to mark the official opening of the WhitbeckBennett Oklahoma City office. Mayor Breea Clark of Norman attended the event as an honored guest and speaker to support in the commemoration of the special occasion.
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
***
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle. www.wblaws.com.
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
Twitter - @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram - @WhitbeckBennett
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
YouTube – Whitbeck Bennett
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter