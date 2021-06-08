Carter, Fitzpatrick, and Katko Press to End Transport of U.S. Horses to Slaughter with Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 164671274 Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby Wayne Pacelle

Ending Transport of Horses Across State and National Lines Will Have the Effect of Banning the Trade, Notes Animal Wellness Action

We applaud Reps. Carter, Fitzpatrick, and Katko for their tremendous leadership and work to protect the horses whose backs this country was built upon.” — Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action