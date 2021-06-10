Debut Work by Fitness Expert Nick Shaw Breaks into Top 50 in Healthy Diets Genre
Shaw Shares Lessons on Leading Best Life after Overcoming Personal Challenges
I've learned that people are always looking for a secret to success or a way to bypass a lot of the hard work. What I have discovered about the secret to success is that there is no secret.”WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A quick glance at Nick Shaw’s photo is evidence that the former competitive bodybuilder not only teaches and coaches about fitness but lives a very fit lifestyle. In his debut as an author, Shaw reveals the vulnerability within the tough physique as he shares his family’s successful battle with breast cancer while detailing how the habits he’s spent years teaching others helped him during his greatest challenge.
“Fit for Success: Lessons on Achievement and Leading Your Best Life” — now #39 in the Healthy Diets genre — is a concise book packed with details on what Shaw defines as “Seven Habits of Success.” The habits, which Shaw orders in his Success Pyramid, are work ethic, internal locus of control, positive mindset, discipline, purpose and meaning, failure, and recharge. Shaw devotes a chapter to each habit, providing research, data, stories from his clients and personal memories of his wife’s cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment during the 2020 pandemic.
While Shaw stresses that habits like maintaining a positive mindset and focusing only on the things one can control are more challenging to employ than to repeat, he helps readers see it is possible to live them through the story of his family’s experiences during quarantine. They lived the Success Pyramid while juggling chemotherapy, homeschooling, and a radically changed work environment. His wife survived breast cancer and is back working for Renaissance Periodization as part of its nutrition team.
“I realize that not every day will be a great day,” Shaw said, “but every day is an opportunity to get closer to where I want to be, whether I’m motivated or not.” His book provides motivation to those who want to analyze each of the success habits and also practice them by completing the suggested tasks.
“Fit for Success” is the 12th book in the Renaissance Periodization series, which focuses on training, endurance, healthy eating and leadership. It was published in November 2020 by Story Farm. It is available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats.
Nick Shaw is the Founder and CEO of Renaissance Periodization, an research-focused, evidence-based diet and fitness company. A former bodybuilder and powerlifter, Shaw is now an entrepreneur, coach, author and podcaster.
