Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,975 in the last 365 days.

M-13 closure and detour for culvert replacement in Bangor Township starts June 7

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAY: M-13 (Huron Road)

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-13 between Wheeler Road and M-247 in Bangor Township to replace a culvert under the roadway.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require detouring traffic for approximately three days. Drivers should use the posted detour via Wheeler Road, Old Kawkawlin Road, and M-247.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace an aging culvert, ensuring proper drainage at the surrounding roadway.

You just read:

M-13 closure and detour for culvert replacement in Bangor Township starts June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.