M-13 closure and detour for culvert replacement in Bangor Township starts June 7

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAY: M-13 (Huron Road)

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-13 between Wheeler Road and M-247 in Bangor Township to replace a culvert under the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require detouring traffic for approximately three days. Drivers should use the posted detour via Wheeler Road, Old Kawkawlin Road, and M-247.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace an aging culvert, ensuring proper drainage at the surrounding roadway.