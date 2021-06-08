M-13 closure and detour for culvert replacement in Bangor Township starts June 7
COUNTY: Bay
HIGHWAY: M-13 (Huron Road)
ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-13 between Wheeler Road and M-247 in Bangor Township to replace a culvert under the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require detouring traffic for approximately three days. Drivers should use the posted detour via Wheeler Road, Old Kawkawlin Road, and M-247.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace an aging culvert, ensuring proper drainage at the surrounding roadway.