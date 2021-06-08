Gia Gasparino Discusses Lyme Disease Symptoms and Treatments for Your Pets
Gia Gasparino explains that Lyme disease is caused by spirochete Borrelia burgdorferiSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gia Gasparino explains that Lyme disease is caused by spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi - a microorganism that is carried by several species of ticks, explains Gia Gasparino. Lyme disease is mostly transmitted through tick bites, but certain strains can also be spread through fleas and mosquitos. A single tick bite may transmit multiple tick-borne illnesses, such as Ehrlichiosis, Bartonella, Babesiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, with new emerging strains every year.
The most common signs include fever, loss of appetite, loss of desire to play or go for walks, anti-social behavior, depression-like symptoms, painful or swollen joints, hind leg paralysis, lameness that comes and goes, and lethargy. If left untreated, it can lead to damage int the heart, kidney problems, abnormal thyroid function, seizures, neurological difficulty, autoimmune disorders, skin allergies, and immune dysfunction.
The Best Treatment is Prevention Says Gia Gasparino
The best way to protect your pet is to take preventative measures. Using flea and tick treatments regularly, such as Frontline plus. Spray your pet with a safe deet-free, essential oil repellent prior to taking outdoors. Keeping your grass cut short and spraying your lawn with tick pesticides. Keeping your pets out of wooded areas and out of tall grass where ticks are just waiting to attach to your pet. Checking your pets after a walk or hike and combing for ticks and fleas.
There is also a Lyme disease vaccination, Gia Gasparino says. The use of vaccinations against Lyme Disease is controversial. There are reports of Lyme vaccine reactions causing immune-mediated symptoms identical to Lyme Disease itself. The vaccine does not offer protection against any other tick-borne diseases. It would be foolish to use the vaccine and think it was safe to let one's dog get tick bites. Dog owners should study the issue and come to their own decision. Do not blindly accept any recommendation to use this vaccine without educating yourself about its use.
How to Treat Lyme Disease
You are going to need either a veterinarian with experience in successfully treating a tick-borne disease or you are going to need an open-minded veterinarian willing to send blood work out to a lab that specializes in vector-borne illnesses such as Galaxy diagnostics, which will test your pet for all of the tick-borne diseases. This is critical for the dog that tests negative with the basic Lyme panel, or SNAP test, but is showing symptoms. For most tick-borne diseases, doxycycline is the treatment of choice, but there are other antibiotics that may need to be incorporated if there is more than one tick infection. My personal experience, and that of owners and vets I have communicated with who have successfully treated tick-borne disease, is that the dose needs to be high and the duration long, Gia Gasparino explains. The typical four-week course of doxycycline only works if the disease is caught quickly.
If you notice your dog suddenly limping or having a combination of symptoms, take them to be tested for Lyme disease Gia Gasparino advises. If left untreated, it can cause permanent
