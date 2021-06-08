HAND COUNTY COMMISSIONER JIM ESCHENBAUM APPOINTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT STANDARDS & TRAINING COMMISSION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today announced the appointment of Hand County Commissioner Jim Eschenbaum to serve on the Law Enforcement Standards & Training Commission. Eschenbaum will be filling the spot of Randall Rosenau of Spearfish. Rosenau served on the commission for the past 6 years, along with being a member of the Lawrence County Commission.

“Randy has served our State with honor on the Standards & Training Commission,” said Ravnsborg. “I sincerely thank him for his years of service and I look forward to working with Jim in the future.”

Eschenbaum is a semi-retired farmer from Miller who has spent his life on the family farm. He has served in office for the Ohio Civil Township in Hand County, along with being an elected member of the Hand County Commission. Jim and his wife Teresa have been married for 39 years and have raised 3 hard-working children who they are very proud of.

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission is an 11-person commission. Eight of the commissioners are appointed by the Attorney General. They represent the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Sheriff’s Offices, Police Departments, the State Bar Association, institutes of higher education, the Municipal League, County Commissioners and an enrolled tribal member who is a certified law enforcement officer. The other three commissioners are the Chief Agent from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, a regional Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent, and the Attorney General. The Commission sets the training standards and certification process for the South Dakota law enforcement community.

