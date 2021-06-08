PHT INVESTMENT GROUP ENTERS MARKET WITH NEW FUNDS: New platform to offer private equity, social impact vehicles

A new investment platform, launched this week, will provide investors with a groundbreaking means to meet their financial and social responsibility goals.

On the Private Equity side, PHT is launching PHT Growth Fund LP to acquire and redevelop industrial pre-cooling and cold storage facilities in California and Arizona with a nationwide expansion strategy.

On the QOZ side, PHT Investment Group will continue to introduce opportunity zone projects for capital gains investors through PHT Opportunity Fund LP.

“Our funds are based on three main asset classes: Industrial Real Estate, Renewable Energy, and AgTech,” said Founder and CEO Jim White, PhD. “Investors will have a choice between Private Equity and Qualified Opportunity Zone investments.”

PHT Investment Group can trace its roots back to the Salinas Valley Ag Communities for over 85 years. It is a group of established visionaries, driving innovation through cutting-edge technology and inspired leadership.

“Our key infrastructure resources support essential goods and services, drive our economy forward, and sustain our planet,” White said. “One of our goals at PHT Investment Group is to breathe new life into struggling communities. We are pioneers in Opportunity Zone investments – one of the most direct ways investors can positively impact millions of lives.”

White is a thought leader and early expert in Opportunity Zones, a bipartisan initiative established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of December 2017. The initiative, which offers significant capital gains tax breaks, spurs long-term private sector investment in low-income rural and urban communities… an appealing vehicle for investors interested in sustainability and social impact in addition to the bottom line.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D – Carmel Valley) is a staunch advocate of investment in Opportunity Zones in his home state of California. “My job is to make sure we get the most out of the opportunity zones in our district, that we continue to have funding for them, and make sure they’re done with transparency, accountability and integrity,” Panetta said.

“Having someone like Dr. Jim White is key,” he added.

PHT Investment Group is developing many projects in Panetta’s region and beyond, such as real estate acquisition and redevelopment in the Salinas Valley; a Precooling Equipment Fund; an Operating Business Acquisition Fund; an Alternative Energy Fund; and a Material Handling and Automation Fund.

Private equity funds – which are generally structured as limited partnerships – take an ownership position in companies or securities not listed on a public stock exchange. Like Opportunity Zone investments, these directed investments generate positive social value – as well as outsized financial gains – by providing capital to help new businesses grow, implement turnaround strategies, and drive operational inefficiencies to become profitable.

“Our disruptive solutions will provide superior financial returns and a measurable social impact for our investors and stakeholders,” White said.

For more information, visit www.PHTInvestmentGroup.com.

About:

Dr. Jim White is Founder and CEO of PHT Investment Group GP LLC, as well as Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. and Growers Ice Company, Inc. He is the bestselling author of five books, including Broken America: Ten Guiding Principles to Restore America and Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds. Throughout his career, he has bought, expanded, and sold 23 companies operating in 44 countries. He holds a B.S. in civil engineering, an MBA, and a doctorate in psychology and organizational behavior. He shares his insights and critical thinking skills in a webcast series, Healing America with Dr. Jim White, in which he explores the many issues and challenges faced by our nation – and how to fix them.

