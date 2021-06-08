The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size Is Expected To Grow Due To Large Pool Of Undiagnosed Population

Segments covered: By Drug Class – Bronchodilators, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs; By End User – Asthma Patients, COPD Patients; By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market, there is a large pool of undiagnosed people in the population, who are expected to contribute to the growth of the anti-asthmatic drugs market. A significant portion of the world’s population is unaware of their respiratory diseases and remains undiagnosed. For instance, in 2019, according to the global public health journal ‘BMC Public Health’, a large population was at risk of COPD in China. It estimated that about 105.3 million adult urban residents of China were at risk of undiagnosed COPD.

In the United States, currently, more than 25 million people have asthma. Approximately 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and there are approximately 12 million people undiagnosed. The increase in the undiagnosed population coupled with the increasing awareness of asthma and COPD is expected to be a driver of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market going forward.



The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market size is expected to grow from $75.38 billion in 2020 to $86.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 2.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 and reach $114.41 billion in 2030.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth covers major anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs companies, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market share by company, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs manufacturers, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market size, and anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market forecasts. The report also covers the global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market and its segments.

Going forward increased popularity of e-cigarettes/ vaping, rising obesity levels, technology, large pool of undiagnosed population, use of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to treat COVID-19 patients, increasing consumption of fats will drive the growth in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include side effects associated with respiratory drugs, reduction in free trade, stringent regulations.

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented by type of drug class into combination drugs, bronchodilators, monoclonal antibodies, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The combination drugs market was the largest segment of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by drug class, accounting for 37.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the monoclonal antibodies market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-2025.

North America was the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market, accounting for 47.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.6% and 4.1% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 2.9% and 1.8% respectively during 2020-2025.

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs industry is slightly consolidated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 33.96% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Novartis AG.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

