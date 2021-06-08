Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Proclaims Women Veterans Day in Florida

June 8, 2021

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis has proclaimed June 12, 2021, as Women Veterans Day in Florida. The Sunshine State has the second highest population of women Veterans in the nation.

The proclamation salutes and honors Florida’s more than 162,000 women Veterans.

In addition, the City of Jacksonville and the Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc. are currently partnering in a Women Veterans Recognition Week, celebrating the accomplishments of women Veterans, especially the trailblazers who served during World War II and the Korean War.

# # #

