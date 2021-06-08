Addiego: Replacement of Hicks as Corrections Commissioner Just Step in Needed Reform

Trenton – Senator Dawn Addiego (D-Burlington) today said the Governor’s decision to replace Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks is just the first step in bringing needed reforms in the wake of a series of scathing reports on abuses at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

“The Governor’s decision to replace Marcus Hicks as Corrections Commissioner is long overdue; it comes almost five months after the inexcusable assaults at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women that occurred on Hicks’ watch,” said Senator Addiego. “I’m glad that he finally heeded the unanimous vote by the Senate calling for Hicks’ removal.

“Now we need to make sure that we develop a proper plan for the closure of the Edna Mahan facility, and do it in a way that is cost-effective for taxpayers and that transitions inmates to facilities where they will be safe, where they will be closer to their families and where they can get the support they need for reentry into society,” she said. “I look forward to meeting soon with the new acting commissioner, Victoria Kuhn, to discuss these issues.”

Senator Addiego has called repeatedly for Hicks’ termination or resignation for the past five months.