Weinberg Issues Statement On Hicks Resignation, Renews Call to Begin Safeguarding Edna Mahan Inmates

TRENTON – Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen) released the following statement upon receiving news of the resignation of Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks:

“I would like to thank Commissioner Hicks for making the right decision, on behalf of the Department of Corrections, on behalf of the women inmates at Edna Mahan prison, and on behalf of the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Weinberg (D-Bergen).

“Now we can begin the long overdue process of safeguarding the women at Edna Mahan, who have been forced all too often to suffer untold verbal and sexual abuse and unwarranted violence over this long period of time.

“I look forward to seeing our correctional institutions strive to become more humane places in which to house our prison populations, to treat our inmates with greater dignity, and to be more transparent in their operations as we chart a safer path forward.”