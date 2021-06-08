Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,963 in the last 365 days.

Weinberg Issues Statement On Hicks Resignation, Renews Call to Begin Safeguarding Edna Mahan Inmates

TRENTON – Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen) released the following statement upon receiving news of the resignation of Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks:

“I would like to thank Commissioner Hicks for making the right decision, on behalf of the Department of Corrections, on behalf of the women inmates at Edna Mahan prison, and on behalf of the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Weinberg (D-Bergen).

“Now we can begin the long overdue process of safeguarding the women at Edna Mahan, who have been forced all too often to suffer untold verbal and sexual abuse and unwarranted violence over this long period of time.

“I look forward to seeing our correctional institutions strive to become more humane places in which to house our prison populations, to treat our inmates with greater dignity, and to be more transparent in their operations as we chart a safer path forward.”

You just read:

Weinberg Issues Statement On Hicks Resignation, Renews Call to Begin Safeguarding Edna Mahan Inmates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.