Pennsylvania COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Update for May 28 – June 3

Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard, highlighting a seven-day case increase of 2,899, a statewide percent positivity of 2.9% and one county with substantial transmission status.

“Lowered case counts and increased vaccinations every day continue to be encouraging news across the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians remain resilient putting their best foot forward to fight COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, June 3, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 2,899 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 5,007 cases, indicating 2,108 fewer new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.

The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent when compared to last week. There are now 55 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, testing, case investigations and contact tracing continue to play a critical effort in our response,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Please remember to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and answer the phone when a public health professional is calling.”

Community Transmission

There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial.

For the week ending June 4, there were 13 counties in the low level of transmission, 53 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and one county were in the substantial level of community transmission.

Low – Cameron, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Jefferson, Juniata, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Warren

Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Venango, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming, York

Substantial – McKean

Cases Among 5-18-Year-Olds

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of statewide cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 133,186 total cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Of that total, 756 occurred between May 28 – June 3.

Cases by demographic group is available on the DOH website.

Business Visits

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of individuals who responded to case investigators that they spent time at business establishments (restaurants, bars, gym/fitness centers, salon/barbershops) and at mass gatherings 14 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

The department continues to prioritize case investigations to prevent outbreaks. In addition to the need for people to answer the call from a case investigator, Pennsylvanians should continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 5,739 cases reported May 28 – June 3 and excluding Philadelphia County residents and those who answered the digital case investigation, 21.5 percent (1,232) of respondents provided an answer to the question as to whether they spent time at a business establishment.

Of the 5,739 cases, 21.5 percent (1,233) answered the question as to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event. Of the 21.5 percent of cases, 15.3 percent (189) answered yes to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.

Compared to data reported on June 1, this week’s data saw an increase for people who reported going to the bar (13 percent vs. 11 percent last week) and those going to the gym (14 percent vs. 9 percent last week). The data saw a decrease for people who reported going to a restaurant (40 percent vs. 50 percent last week) and those going to a salon/barbershop (4 percent vs. 5 percent last week). The number of those who reported going to some other business remained the same (32 percent vs. 32 percent last week).

The number of those attended a mass gathering or other large event increased from 15.3 to 15.4 percent compared to last week.

In addition to the traditional case investigation, the Department of Health launched the Connect & Protect Form as a means to complete a digital case investigation. During the week of May 23 – May 29, there were 226 forms completed and returned. Of the 97.8 percent, or 221 people, who answered whether they spent time at any business establishment two days before symptom onset or positive collection date if asymptomatic, 8 percent, or 18 individuals, individuals answered yes:

22 percent (4) of those who said yes reported going to a restaurant;

0 percent (0) of those who said yes reported going to some other business establishment;

11 percent (2) of those who said yes reported going to a bar;

6 percent (1) of those who said yes reported going to a gym/fitness center; and

6 percent (1) of those who said yes reported going to a salon/barbershop.

The numbers above highlight business settings and mass gatherings as possible sites for transmission. With less than 10 percent of those asked about what types of businesses they visited or if they attended a mass gathering responding to the question, the department is again reminding Pennsylvanians that it is essential that they answer the phone when case investigators call and to provide full and complete information to these clinical professionals or on the Connect & Protect form the case investigator provides.

Gov. Wolf continues to prioritize the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians through the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians should continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of in what county they live. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to wash their hands, social distance, avoid gatherings and download COVID Alert PA.