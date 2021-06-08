Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SEPTA to Close Bishop Avenue for Rail Improvements in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County

06/08/2021

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close Bishop Avenue between Providence Road and Secane Road in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, on Friday, June 18, through Monday, June 21, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Providence Road, Oak Avenue, Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

