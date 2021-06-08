Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A New Smashing Book By Addy Osmani — Smashing Magazine

Meet our new book, “Image Optimization”, a deep-dive guide to understand how to deliver high-quality images on the web fast. 528 pages. From formats and compression to delivery and maintenance. Jump to details and get the book right away.

Images have been a key part of the web for decades. We interpret images much faster than text, which is why high-quality visuals drive conversions and user engagement. To be effective, all these images need to be carefully orchestrated to appear on the screen fast — but as it turns out, loading images efficiently at scale isn’t a project for a quiet afternoon.

Image optimization, loading behavior and rendering in the browser require understanding of image formats and image compression techniques, image decoding and browser rendering, image CDNs and adaptive media loading, not to mention effective caching and preloading. Let’s figure it all out.

For a thorough guide on image optimization, we’ve teamed up with Addy Osmani, an engineer manager working on Google Chrome who was working all around web performance for decades. The result is a book with everything you need to optimize your images and display them fast, without being slowed down along the way.

Image Optimization

Print + eBook

$ 44.00

Quality hardcover. Free worldwide shipping. 100 days money-back-guarantee.

eBook

$ 19.00

Free!

DRM-free, of course. ePUB, Kindle, PDF. Included with Smashing Membership.

About The Book

Next to videos, images are the heaviest, most requested assets on the web. Some of the biggest size savings and performance improvements can come through a better image optimization strategy. So how do we encode, deploy, serve and maintain images over time? Our new book explores just that. Check free PDF preview (3MB).

Image Optimization
Meet our new book “Image Optimization” with everything you need to know to get images on the web right.

Addy’s new book focuses on what matters: modern approaches to image compression and image delivery, practical tools and techniques to automate optimization, responsive images, current and emerging image formats, how browsers load, decode and render images, CDNs, lazy-loading, adaptive media loading and how to optimize for Core Web Vitals. Everything in one, single, 528-pages book.

Image Optimization will help you deliver high-quality responsive images in the best format and size, and at the moment when your users need them the most. Packed with useful tips and techniques, the book has a sharp focus on practical application and longevity of your image optimization strategies. Jump to table of contents ↓

We are so happy, excited, humbled and honored to publish Addy Osmani’s new book. A few words from Addy himself about the book.

You’ll learn:

  • image formats,
  • image compression,
  • improve image rendering,
  • prepare images for a variety of resolutions,
  • automate image optimization,
  • image maintenance,
  • lazy-loading and techniques like SQIP,
  • image CDNs, and how to set up one,
  • AVIF, JPEG XL, and HEIF, their pros and cons,
  • Core Web Vitals and how to optimize for them,
  • adaptive image delivery for network conditions.
Image Optimization
A sneak-peek inside the book, with 528 pages on everything image optimization. Large view.

Table Of Contents

Images help us tell a story and better engage with our customers. There is no shortage of high-quality photos around us, but how to do we encode, deploy, serve and maintain them?

The 23 chapters of our shiny new book explore just that.

528 pages. You can start reading the eBook immediately (PDF, ePUB, Amazon Kindle). The printed books are shipping worldwide. Written by Addy Osmani. Illustrations by Espen Brunborg and Nadia Snopek.

About the Author

Addy OsmaniAddy Osmani is an engineering manager working on Google Chrome. His team focuses on speed, helping keep the web fast. Devoted to the open-source community, Addy’s past open-source contributions include Lighthouse (an auditing tool for performance and web best practices), Workbox (libraries for offline-caching files using service workers), Yeoman (the web scaffolding tool), Critical (the critical-path CSS optimization tool), and TodoMVC. Addy is the author of the book Learning JavaScript Design Patterns.

Reviews and Testimonials

Katie Hempenius“An incredibly comprehensive overview of image optimization. This book will teach you everything you need to know about delivering effective and performant images on the web.”

Katie Hempenius, Google

Mathias BynensOptimizing image delivery is key to building high-performance web apps. This book explains everything developers should know about choosing the right image format, compressing image assets — and more!”

Mathias Bynens, Google

Colin Bendell“Images are the heart and soul of the web; they help create that emotional connection with humans. Yet, it is really easy to ruin that experience through slow loading or worse, over quantizing the pixels and distorting images. Understanding how images work is essential for every engineer; the last thing we want is to deal with open bugs from bad creative or performance experiences.”

Colin Bendell, Shopify

Technical Details

  • ISBN: 978-3-945749-94-4 (print)
  • Quality hardcover, stitched binding, ribbon page marker.
  • Free worldwide airmail shipping from Germany. You can start reading the eBook right away.
  • eBook is available, too as PDF, ePUB, and Amazon Kindle.
  • Get the book right away.

Community Matters ❤

Producing a book takes quite a bit of time, and we couldn’t pull it off without the support of our wonderful community. A huge shout-out to Smashing Members for the kind, ongoing support. The eBook is and always will be free for Smashing Members. Plus, Members get a friendly discount when purchasing their printed copy. Just sayin’! 😉

Stay smashing, and thank you for your ongoing support, everyone!

