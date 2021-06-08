Senate Unanimously Approves Bill to Improve Law Enforcement Accountability, Enhance Public Safety

Legislation builds on progress from 2020’s landmark police reform bill

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that seeks to reform law enforcement practices in Colorado, building on the progress the legislature made last session to reduce police violence and address systemic racism.

HB21-1250, sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, updates requirements related to the instances when body-worn cameras must be operating to include welfare checks. It also directs the Division of Criminal Justice to streamline the reporting requirements for peace officers, which will now include detailing whether an ambulance was called to the scene of an incident, whether there was a forcible entry into a residence, and the number of officer-involved civilian deaths. These changes will provide a more holistic approach to data collection and transparency regarding law enforcement interactions.

“The way law enforcement interacts with our communities must fundamentally change. Too many innocent lives have been taken, too many families grieved by senseless violence – we must continue the work of holding bad actors accountable by mandating transparency practices and reining in the use of force,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). “Last year we passed one of the most sweeping police reform policies in the country and this bill aims to build upon the progress by strengthening and clarifying the law to ensure its proper and complete adoption.”

In 2020, Senate Democrats championed one of the most progressive police reform bills in the nation, passing SB20-217 with overwhelming support, which was a historic step toward ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability for law enforcement in Colorado. Since its passage, conversations around the state have continued regarding the law’s implementation, presenting opportunities to bolster adoption and clarify expectations.

The legislation will now return to the House for final action before heading to the Governor’s desk. Track the progress of the bill here.