GO! Pest Control Named in Ottawa’s Top 3 in Pest Control Category by Three Best Rated

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions is now listed as one of the best in one of the industry’s most vetted rating sources.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with GO! Pest Control announced today that it has been named in Ottawa’s Top 3 in the pest control category by Three Best Rated.

“We consider it an honour to be named in Ottawa’s top three in pest control,” said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control.

Three Best Rated® (CANADA) was created in 2014 with a simple goal to find the top three local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, etc., in key cities. The company’s employees handpick the top three local businesses and check the business’s reviews, history, complaints, ratings, nearness, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reputation, etc., using its 50-Point Inspection. Its 50-Point Inspection includes everything from checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust, and cost to general excellence.

Three Best Rated helps four million customers per month find the best businesses in key cities without any effort.

As to why anyone should take advantage of the company’s services, Perets pointed out that GO! Pest Control has been awarded Best of 2020 by, HomeStars (https://homestars.com/companies/2878383-go-pest-control?service_area=2061527#listing_overview), Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. HomeStars’ mission is to give people the tools they need to hire right the first time for every home improvement project.

GO! Pest Control, which won the same award in 2019 and has also been listed in the top three for pest control in Ottawa since 2015, specializes in pest control for insects and rodents; Wildlife removal control and relocation; Prevention work, caulking, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/pest-control-and-wildlife-removal/ and https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness St,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988