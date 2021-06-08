Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Encourages Support of Law Enforcement in Recognition of National Safety Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This National Safety Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging Floridians to take a proactive approach to personal safety and to support law enforcement officers working to protect their communities. Law enforcement officers are on the frontlines every day risking their well-being for the safety of others. To help officers in this mission, Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to take steps to increase personal safety.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “During National Safety Month, take stock of your general safety routine. Many crimes are crimes of opportunity, so reduce the chances a criminal might have to wrong you—keep your doors locked, try not to walk alone late at night and park in well-lit areas. Be aware of your surroundings and notify law enforcement if you see something suspicious. Our law enforcement officers work so hard to serve and protect our communities, but they can’t be everywhere. Show support and gratitude for the risks they take to protect us all by taking charge of your own personal security.”

Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to enhance personal security by following these general safety tips to avoid falling victim to common crime:

Be aware of surroundings;

Remember there is safety in numbers—when going out, bring a friend or family member along;

Do not use headphones at a loud volume if walking alone;

Avoid leaving valuables in parked vehicles;

Park in well-lit areas;

Get in the habit of keeping all windows and doors locked when not in use;

Let a family member or friend know of plans and estimated time of arrival and return; and

Anonymously report crime to **TIPS (8477).

Recently, Attorney General Moody announced a new citizen-engagement initiative with the Florida Tax Collectors Association, where information and resources about important statewide crime-fighting and prevention initiatives will be disseminated around the state. Information on combating human trafficking and the opioid epidemic, avoiding scams and anonymously reporting crime, through **TIPS, will now be on display in tax collector offices across Florida. For more information about this new citizen-engagement initiative, click

here

.

Attorney General Moody and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers recently launched the first statewide crime-reporting phone number. Prior to this action, each county had a separate Crime Stoppers tipline. Now, any Floridian can report crime by simply dialing **TIPS on their cellular device. For more information about submitting an anonymous tip, click

here

.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office and FACS announced a near-doubling of award money for anonymous tips in homicide cases that lead to an arrest. The increase takes the maximum allowable award amount from $5,000 to $9,500 for anonymous tips provided to FACS that lead to arrests with the goal of increasing community participation in solving murders. To learn more about the increase in available award money for anonymous crime tips, click

here

.

Last month, Attorney General Moody launched a new initiative through the Attorney General’s Office recognizing the courageous and dangerous work of frontline law enforcement officers. Through the Thin Line Tribute initiative, Attorney General Moody will visit law enforcement officers across the state to show appreciation and support for the tough work they do to serve and protect their communities. For more information on the Thin Line Tribute, click

here

.

Another way the Attorney General’s Office showcases appreciation for frontline law enforcement officers is through the Back the Blue campaign. Attorney General Moody created the Back the Blue campaign to highlight law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. For more information on the Back the Blue campaign, or to submit a nomination for an award, click

here

.