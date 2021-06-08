Remote Health & Wellness Program Promotes Quality of Life and Community

Health, Wellness, Community

Wellness Glow Promotes Quality of Life in the Areas of Health, Wellness, Diet, Serenity and Community for Middle Aged Adults and Above.

What We Achieve Inwardly, Will Change Our Outer Reality” — Plutarch

ROCHESTER, UNITED STATES, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of remote health and wellness programs is among the many signs that the world has been radically transformed by the Covid-19 pandemic. As remote and mask free life evolves, and the stress of the pandemic having taken its toll on the mental health of society at large, an Upstate New York-based business is helping individuals take better care of their mind, body and spirit.

“Wellness Glow provides premium health and wellness services, primarily for middle-aged adults, all within the comfort of their own homes,” said Brad Hurst, Wellness Coach and CEO of Wellness Glow, which officially launched earlier this year. “We offer assistance in the areas of health, fitness, diet, nutrition, meditation, personal goal setting and other disciplines that are critical to improving our members’ quality of life.”

According to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 62% of America’s healthcare workers say worry or stress related to covid-19 has had a negative effect on their mental health. The pandemic has also taken a toll on mental health in Canada, where researchers say more Canadians are struggling with mental health issues than ever before. It’s part of a global phenomenon marked by social isolation and loneliness resulting in higher rates of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.

Wellness Glow offers a time-tested approach to resolving these issues. Community and relationship-building are foundational to program. “What differentiates Wellness Glow from other remote health and wellness programs is the Glow Community,” explained Hurst. According to Hurst, the Glow Community brings together like-minded people who seek to explore and build a new chapter of life focused on health and wellness of the “body-mind.” “We currently meet on Zoom and plan to host in-person gatherings in the near future, including an annual Wellness Glow event,” said Hurst.

Beyond building relationships, the Wellness Glow plans are designed to reduce stress and improve the physical and emotional health of its members, especially as society transitions once again.

Wellness Glow offers three monthly plan options that deliver an array of services including extensive at-home workouts, wellness coaching and virtual personal fitness training, a nutritional profile from a Certified Nutrition Specialist, access to motivational videos, and a bi-weekly Glow Community Gathering on Zoom.

“As we enter middle age and beyond, strength, flexibility, balance, nutrition, and cardiovascular health are extremely important to our emotional health and overall well-being,” concluded Hurst, a Certified Wellness Coach who has also been a Personal Trainer for over 30 years.. “I derive great pleasure from the relationship-building process, especially with those who seek positive change. Formulating a healthy, balanced plan in partnership with my clients is a wonderful undertaking. Every person is glowingly unique, whether they initially believe or not. Through Wellness Glow, my goal is to use my expertise as a Wellness Coach and Personal Trainer to help clients let their light shine like never before.”

For more information, please visit the Wellness Glow website, at wellnessglow.health.



About Wellness Glow

Wellness Glow provides premium health, training, and wellness coaching for middle-aged adults, all within the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re seeking assistance in the areas of fitness, health, diet, nutrition, or meditation, Wellness Glow helps clients achieve life goals and improve overall health and wellness, all as members of the “ Wellness Glow Community”. Visit wellnessglow.health.