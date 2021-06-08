Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s Co.

June 8, 2021

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred overnight in Prince George’s County.

Around 3:30 a.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on eastbound Rt. 50 east of Rt. 301.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian, an adult female from out-of-state, was walking in the travel portion of the highway at the time of the crash. The pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been identified, and next of kin are being notified. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 were closed for approximately three and half hours as a Maryland State Police crash reconstructionist began the investigation into the crash.

No charges have been filed in the crash which remains under investigation.

###

