SouthWood Corporation establishing operations in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SouthWood Corporation (SouthWood), a leading provider of signage products and services, today announced plans to establish operations in York County. The more than $6.4 million investment will create 73 new jobs.

The 51-year-old designated veteran-owned business is a full-service, design-build signage firm that provides in-house consultation, project management, design development, manufacturing and installation.

Located at Aspen Business Park in Rock Hill, SouthWood’s new facility will allow the company to expand capacity, push innovation and further modernize operations.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the SouthWood team should email careers@southwoodcorp.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“When we began the process of identifying our future home, we took a look at where our teammates live, where we would have access to skilled tradespeople and where we could get the space that we need to continue thriving in our industry. When SouthWood’s new facility opens early next year, we will look to magnify a working environment that fosters collaboration and provides synergy between our front-of-house operations and our manufacturing team. The goal is to continue to cultivate one of the top workplaces in the area.” -SouthWood Corporation President and CEO John Petrone

“We’re excited to welcome SouthWood to the Palmetto State. This $6.4 million investment that will create 73 new jobs for South Carolinians is a real reason to celebrate. We value this new partnership with SouthWood and look forward to watching them grow and succeed here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a company like SouthWood decides to locate in South Carolina, it’s a sign that the Palmetto State is ‘Just right’ for businesses of all types. This company’s investment will create jobs that will have an impact in York County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"We are very excited about the addition of SouthWood Corporation. We appreciate their commitment to investing in our community and creating new jobs. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing them prosper in one of South Carolina's fastest-growing counties." -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“SouthWood Corporation is a leader in the signage industry, and is also leading the way by being the first business to locate in Aspen Business Park. SouthWood's commitment to quality and customer service, $6.4 million investment and the creation of 73 new jobs is a strong start to Rock Hill's newest business park. I'm proud to welcome them home to Rock Hill.” -City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

