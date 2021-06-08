Endodontic Consumables Market to Reach $1.95 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, advancement in research and development in dentistry, and growth in geriatric populations drive the growth of the global endodontic consumables market. Based on the region, the market across Europe dominated in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Endodontic Consumables Market generated $1.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $1.95 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and business performance of key market players.

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, advancement in R&D in dentistry, and growth in geriatric populations drive the global endodontic consumables market. In addition, rise in dental tourism and increase in awareness regarding oral health further fuel the market growth. However, the risks associated with endodontic consumables hamper the market growth. On contrary, surge in disposable income and growth in R&D in healthcare sector usher in an array of opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the limitations imposed during the lockdown, the operations and practices in private clinics were ceased. Except the urgent cases were treated.

A majority of dental professionals were transferred to Covid-19 wards, owing to scarcity of healthcare professionals during the initial phase of the pandemic.

The global endodontic consumables market is segmented into product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into endodontic files, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealers. The endodontic file segment accounted for the highest market share, with nearly two-fifths of the market in 2020, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into dental clinics and hospitals and dental academic research institutes. The dental clinic segment accounted for the lion’s share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global endodontic consumables market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. Europe held the highest market share in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the global endodontic consumables market, and will maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2028. Furthermore, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, EdgeEndo, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., and Septodont Holding.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

