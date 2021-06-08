Office Moms & Dads Transitions New President to Board of Directors
VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 7 years of helping build nonprofit organization Office Moms & Dads in a variety of integral leadership roles, Paris Powell Melton (CPA, ABV, CFF, Shareholder, Perkins & Co) has stepped down from the Board of Directors in which she served as President, effective June 1.
“Paris has been an integral founding member of Office Moms & Dads, and we’re eternally grateful for her incredible dedication and support over the years. We know this isn’t goodbye, as Paris has been woven into the fabric of this organization and everything we do to support children in crisis,” says Sarah Desjarlais, Executive Director of Office Moms & Dads.
“Sarah came to me with the idea of formalizing the Office Moms & Dads program and asked me to link arms to make this dream come to life. With our founding board members sitting around a dining room table with laptops and kids swirling around, it happened. Our first budgets were so very bare bones, but Sarah made it stretch and we all rolled up our sleeves to get this grassroots organization off the ground,” says Paris Powell Melton.
The Board of Directors has appointed Megan Dixon, Business Manager at Integrated Tax Services, to serve as the new Board President. Previous to this leadership role, Dixon has supported the organization as a Board Member, Development Committee Member, and a nonprofit development consultant.
A graduate of Washington State University Vancouver, Dixon has spent the last 15 years serving communities of the Pacific Northwest. Many of those years were spent as a grant writer and development consultant for local nonprofits, specializing in capital campaigns and strategic growth initiatives. Dixon comes highly recommended by other organizations.
Paris says, “As I prepare to welcome my second child, I'm eager to focus more attention on my growing family. It is with great excitement and confidence that I introduce our new board president, Megan Dixon! It has been an incredible honor to be part of this wonderful organization's launch, but I know that Megan will lead it to the next level and exceed all of our expectations. I'm so excited about what the future holds for OMD.”
In her current role as Business Manager at Integrated Tax Services, Dixon focuses on serving individuals, businesses, and nonprofits through exceptional tax and accounting work - helping clients reach their financial goals and become better stewards of their money. She lives in Vancouver with her husband, Andy, and two children.
About Office Moms & Dads
Founded in 2013 in Vancouver, Office Moms & Dads (OMD) is a community of 400+ qualified volunteers partnering with nearly 30 child welfare offices across Washington and Idaho to provide a nurturing environment for children entering foster care.
OMD mobilizes community volunteers to be onsite at child welfare offices to comfort and care for children who have just been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect and are waiting to be placed in a suitable foster care situation. Volunteers keep children occupied and safe while social workers work behind the scenes to arrange for their long term care, often having conversations not suited for children’s ears. Office Moms & Dads volunteers fill little bellies that may not have eaten in some time, bring tissues where there are tears, and put stuffies in the arms of kids who have had everything taken from them.
Office Moms & Dads is a movement. It is a call to action and a solution for filling the gaps of an overburdened and broken system, allowing loving adults to step in and make a difference for kids. To be a part of this great organization, we encourage you to get involved or make a donation.
Jodi Raz
“Paris has been an integral founding member of Office Moms & Dads, and we’re eternally grateful for her incredible dedication and support over the years. We know this isn’t goodbye, as Paris has been woven into the fabric of this organization and everything we do to support children in crisis,” says Sarah Desjarlais, Executive Director of Office Moms & Dads.
“Sarah came to me with the idea of formalizing the Office Moms & Dads program and asked me to link arms to make this dream come to life. With our founding board members sitting around a dining room table with laptops and kids swirling around, it happened. Our first budgets were so very bare bones, but Sarah made it stretch and we all rolled up our sleeves to get this grassroots organization off the ground,” says Paris Powell Melton.
The Board of Directors has appointed Megan Dixon, Business Manager at Integrated Tax Services, to serve as the new Board President. Previous to this leadership role, Dixon has supported the organization as a Board Member, Development Committee Member, and a nonprofit development consultant.
A graduate of Washington State University Vancouver, Dixon has spent the last 15 years serving communities of the Pacific Northwest. Many of those years were spent as a grant writer and development consultant for local nonprofits, specializing in capital campaigns and strategic growth initiatives. Dixon comes highly recommended by other organizations.
Paris says, “As I prepare to welcome my second child, I'm eager to focus more attention on my growing family. It is with great excitement and confidence that I introduce our new board president, Megan Dixon! It has been an incredible honor to be part of this wonderful organization's launch, but I know that Megan will lead it to the next level and exceed all of our expectations. I'm so excited about what the future holds for OMD.”
In her current role as Business Manager at Integrated Tax Services, Dixon focuses on serving individuals, businesses, and nonprofits through exceptional tax and accounting work - helping clients reach their financial goals and become better stewards of their money. She lives in Vancouver with her husband, Andy, and two children.
About Office Moms & Dads
Founded in 2013 in Vancouver, Office Moms & Dads (OMD) is a community of 400+ qualified volunteers partnering with nearly 30 child welfare offices across Washington and Idaho to provide a nurturing environment for children entering foster care.
OMD mobilizes community volunteers to be onsite at child welfare offices to comfort and care for children who have just been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect and are waiting to be placed in a suitable foster care situation. Volunteers keep children occupied and safe while social workers work behind the scenes to arrange for their long term care, often having conversations not suited for children’s ears. Office Moms & Dads volunteers fill little bellies that may not have eaten in some time, bring tissues where there are tears, and put stuffies in the arms of kids who have had everything taken from them.
Office Moms & Dads is a movement. It is a call to action and a solution for filling the gaps of an overburdened and broken system, allowing loving adults to step in and make a difference for kids. To be a part of this great organization, we encourage you to get involved or make a donation.
Jodi Raz
Office Moms & Dads
jodi@officemomsanddads.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn