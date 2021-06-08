The Green House Project Announces DementiaVerse, a Unique Hybrid Symposium

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Green House Project (GHP), a non-profit at the forefront of reimagining eldercare in America, is proud to announce its inaugural dementia care symposium.

LINTHICUM, MD., UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green House Project (GHP), a non-profit at the forefront of reimagining eldercare in America, is proud to announce its inaugural dementia care symposium, “DementiaVerse: A New Frontier in Learning, Collaboration, and Scholarship,” to be held September 13 and 14, 2021.

This hybrid – in-person and online – event will bring together innovative researchers, designers, thinkers, and people with dementia to discuss the future of care and treatment.

A significant percentage of older adults who reside in senior care settings live with cognitive decline, but too often, treatments focus on tight control and preventative safety measures – at the expense of personal autonomy and quality of life. GHP envisions a future where elders live full, empowered lives regardless of their cognitive challenges, starting with the built environment.

Speakers at DementiaVerse will represent a wide swath of the dementia care universe, all with the goal of creating the next generation of memory care services – from cutting-edge physical design to nutritional supports to the latest research into what our genes can teach us about dementia prevention as well as treatments.

Confirmed guests include:
• Emi Kiyota, PhD, environmental gerontologist and founder of Ibasho
• Al Power, MD, Schlegel Chair in Aging and Dementia Research at the Schlegel-University of Waterloo Research Institute for Aging
• Jennifer Carson, PhD, director of the Education & Research Program, University of Nevada, Reno
• Ornit Chiba-Falek, PhD, professor and chief of the Division of Translational Brain Sciences, Duke University
• Bill Browning, managing partner, Terrapin Bright Green
• Mark and Brenda Roberts, dementia advocates
• Dale Bredesen, MD, professor, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA; New York Times bestselling author, “The End of Alzheimer’s”
• Mike Belleville, dementia advocate
• Heather Sandison, founder of Marama and medical director of North County Natural Medicine

Even the setting itself will serve as an educational experience: Serenbe, a unique biophilic community outside of Atlanta, will host the in-person portion of DementiaVerse, with a firm cap of 80 attendees. Designed to emulate the walkable, connected communities of the pre-suburban past, Serenbe strives to connect people of all ages to nature and each other.

The entire two-day program will also be livestreamed to virtual attendees across the country.

Registration is now open for both the in-person and virtual experiences at thegreenhouseproject.org/events/dementiaverse.

About the Green House Project: Since 2003, The Green House Project has led a revolution in the way we care for elders. With private rooms, warm communal areas, empowered care teams, and an emphasis on connecting with nature, Green House homes provide a vital alternative to institutional nursing facilities. GHP believes that elders, no matter their physical or cognitive challenges, deserve to live a meaningful life in a setting that doesn’t just feel like home – because it truly is home.

