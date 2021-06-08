Go-Go Music's Inaugural Arts and Culture Festival Takes Center Stage at the 13th Annual Miami Takeover
Thousands of Washington DC Metro area residents head to Miami for a weekend of luxury this July.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Go’s Inaugural Arts and Culture Festival Takes Center Stage at the 13th Annual Miami Takeover
Thousands of DC Metro area residents head to Miami for a weekend of luxury this July
WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE MIAMI BEACH VISITOR AND CONVENTION AUTHORITY the 13th Annual Miami Takeover, July 23-26, will feature the hottest DJs, hosts, and Go-Go bands bringing the essence of Washington, DC to Miami Beach. Recognized by a mayoral proclamation from the city of Miami, The Miami Takeover has attracted over 20,000 attendees, including 5,000+ who have traveled to Miami Beach, since its inception.
The weekend kicks off with Friday’s Welcome to Miami Meet and Greet, with Big G and DeeJay Casper’s All White Affair as the night’s finale. Inaugural events include the 80's/90's Golf Classic - It's about the Swing, but more about the Fashion. Golfers are encouraged to come in their best 80’s/90’s Golf Gear to Swing and Jam to old school hits - and the HBCU Networking Fair. Celebrate art, music, and culture at historic Virginia Key Beach with Saturday’s Go-Go Basel: “Art of Go-Go” Festival which will feature performances by EU and Sugar Bear, Vybe Band, TOB and Black Passion.
Spinning the music for these events and Friday night’s Mask-querade ball are DeeJay Casper, DJ Boogie, DJ Amp C, and DJ Frank White. Yacht Wars will bring attendees to the water for sun, swimming, and sailing with a variety of luxurious vessels available for charter. Finally, the Community Service Beach Sweep event will give attendees an opportunity to give back to Miami during their stay.
COVID-19 protocols and regulations will be in place at all events and will include masks being required to enter each event, mandatory temperature checks, and hand sanitization.
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available that will allow organizations to build stronger community ties while promoting their business. View the sponsorship deck here: Miami Takeover 2021 Sponsorships for more information on sponsorship packages.
For information on events, hotels, and frequently asked questions visit the website at http://themiamitakeover.com/.
The Miami Takeover LLC team is comprised of seasoned travel professionals with more than 30 years of experience in assisting customers with fulfilling their domestic and international travel needs. Our global network of premier travel partners, operations experts, and hospitality pros share one goal in mind— an exceptional travel experience no matter the destination. One city, one sound, one weekend! Combining exclusive events, premier beach-front property accommodations along with top-tier entertainment, our signature event, The Miami Takeover, is a 3-day excursion for travelers seeking a unique and fulfilling travel experience. From live Go-Go Bands on Nikki Beach to Ocean Drive parties featuring the hottest DMV DJs, this weekend brings the essence of Washington, D.C. culture to the sand, sun, and streets of Miami, Florida.
The itinerary provides opportunities to enjoy upscale nightlife experiences, culturally immersive activities, networking, local community service initiatives, and more. We also include free time for you to relax, stroll through heritage neighborhoods in Miami or linger at an inviting South Beach sidewalkcafé at your leisure. Since its inception in 2007, close to 2000 travelers have converged on South Beach during this coveted July weekend. Recognized by a Mayoral proclamation from the City of Miami, The Miami Takeover is an award-winning event promoting peace, giving back, and a great time for all.
Kelly Davidson
KellyMaven Media
+1 3013004011
email us here