KAHAN KERENSKY CAPOSSELA, LLP, WELCOMES ATTORNEY BRANDON FONTAINE TO ITS VERNON OFFICE Expands Its Family Law and Litigation DepartmentsVERNON, CT, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, a law firm with offices in Vernon and Storrs, Connecticut, has hired Attorney Brandon B. Fontaine as an Associate Attorney. Brandon is an experienced advocate for clients on a variety of family matters, including all aspects of divorce and custody actions, and was named a 2021 Top 10 Family Law Attorney Under 40 by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys. Brandon’s practice focuses on appellate work as well, having handled numerous complex matters before the Connecticut Supreme and Appellate Courts. Additionally, he handles a wide range of litigation, from contract disputes and debt collections to personal injury claims and other civil and criminal matters.
“We are very excited to welcome Brandon to the KKC team,” notes Attorney Matthew Willis, a Partner with the firm. “He’s a great fit, and his previous success in family law and litigation will be a valuable resource to our clients and help us meet the increasing demand in these practice areas.”
Attorney Fontaine earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law, where he was selected to serve as an Articles Editor for the Roger Williams University Law Review. Prior to working in private practice, he served in the Office of Legal Research for the Connecticut Judicial Branch, where he was a legal research clerk conducting research and writing and advising judges of the Superior Court. He is a lifetime resident of Connecticut and currently resides in Vernon.
Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, is a full-service law firm employing over 40 legal professionals in practice areas that include Elder Law, Wills & Probate, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Divorce & Family Law, Land Use & Zoning, Litigation, and Business. KKC serves a diverse clientele ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies.
For more information, visit kkc-law.com.
