Maryland State Police Searching For Critically Missing Person From Wicomico County

June 8, 2021

(PARSONSBURG, MD) — Maryland State Police are asking for assistance in helping locate a missing 84-year-old man from Wicomico County.

The missing person was identified as Russell William Shockley, 84, of Parsonsburg, MD. Shockley was last seen leaving his home in a 2004 Gulf Stream mobile home with Florida registration plates, and was believed to be headed toward Seaford, Delaware.

Shockley suffers from dementia, and Alzheimer’s, along with other medical complications and may be without his proper medication.

During the investigation it was found that on June 7, 2021 in the early afternoon hours, Shockley came in contact with law enforcement in Symrna, Delaware when his mobile home had developed a flat tire. Law enforcement and a local tow truck operator assisted Shockley with his flat tire and provided Shockley with extra gas, and other items in order to help him, this was all prior to the Salisbury Barrack being informed of his missing status.

Shockley advised he was on his way back to Parsonsburg, but has not been seen since this encounter. Law enforcement have canvased the area the Shockley was last seen and were unable to locate him or the vehicle.