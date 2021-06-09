Whole Body Cryotherapy Supplier, CryoAction, signs 21 new partners for global distribution network
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoAction, a leading supplier and innovator of whole body cryotherapy chambers, has created a new global network of distributors to supply its premium products across the globe.
The cryotherapy chamber designer and manufacturer, which is the official cryotherapy supplier to global sports franchises and brands, spas, wellness, health, and fitness centers, has agreed distribution deals with 21 different businesses, spanning across 40 countries.
CryoAction has signed deals with distributors in countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Norway, India, Taiwan, GCC Countries, Brazil, Singapore, Thailand, India, China, USA, Australia, China, and many more.
The UK-based business has several different models of state-of-the-art whole-body cryotherapy chambers, including cryotherapy rooms, that can accommodate up to six people at a time. The chambers provide high-quality whole body cryotherapy treatments, which can reach sub-zero temperatures of -160°C.
The treatment, used by several world-class sportspeople and Premier League clubs, has proved invaluable to improving players' overall performance and recovery. The implementation of the technology for public use has also provided an alternative treatment method for those looking to relieve the symptoms of chronic pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia, as well as sporting and everyday muscular and nervous system injuries.
Ian Saunders, CEO of CryoAction, said: “We’re thrilled to have confirmed partnerships with so many businesses across the globe, with more in the pipeline. CryoAction is very much open for business and has been busy working hard to deliver these partnerships and bring our technology and treatment to an even greater amount of people. We are delighted to be able to bring our chambers, which are the future of sports conditioning, recovery, health, and wellbeing, to millions of more people and professional sports teams internationally.
“We believe that cryotherapy treatment should be accessible to all and we have plans to continue our expansion, so a CryoAction chamber will be accessible to everyone across the globe.”
Brahim Legroun, International Partnership & Sales Manager of CryoAction, said:“Due to COVID 19, more people than ever are conscious about their health and wellbeing, which has helped to accelerate our global distribution network. We’re proud to be able to deliver the safest and most innovative cryotherapy solutions to so many, and it's fantastic to see the powerful benefits of whole body cryotherapy, and our technology, are being recognised.”
About CryoAction
CryoAction is the UK's leading provider of whole-body cryotherapy chambers to elite sports, gyms, spas, and hotels. Its clients range from major sports franchises, including a number of Premier League clubs, spa and wellness facilities, gyms, and specialist cryotherapy providers.
CryoAction was established in 2015 and has offices based in London and Colwyn Bay, North Wales. It is the only specialist provider to design, manufacture, install, services and maintain all of its own cryotherapy equipment, including the innovative CryoSolo™ and CryoDuo™ chambers. It also has exclusive partnerships with liquid nitrogen suppliers, allowing it to create an unrivaled range of products and services to suit a range of whole-body cryotherapy needs.
For more information about CryoAction and to find out about its unique range of chambers, visit www.cryoaction.com.
