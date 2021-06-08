St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash / Injury / Alcohol Related
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21a402639
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 0032
STREET: East Road
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Stevens
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Yes
INJURIES: Yes, possible back injury
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date, time, and location, Vermont State Troopers responded to a
single motor vehicle crash. The operator, who was identified as Corey Stevens,
failed to stop at the intersection, crossed US RTE 5 and went off the roadway.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor. Stevens was transported to Cottage Hospital
for injuries. Criminal charges pending upon results of a blood test.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)222-4680