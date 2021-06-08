Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,123 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash / Injury / Alcohol Related

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21a402639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 0032

STREET: East Road

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Stevens

AGE: 33    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Yes

INJURIES: Yes, possible back injury

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date, time, and location, Vermont State Troopers responded to a

single motor vehicle crash. The operator, who was identified as Corey Stevens,

failed to stop at the intersection, crossed US RTE 5 and went off the roadway.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. Stevens was transported to Cottage Hospital

for injuries. Criminal charges pending upon results of a blood test.  

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)222-4680

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash / Injury / Alcohol Related

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.