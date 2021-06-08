St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash / Injury / Alcohol Related

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21a402639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 0032

STREET: East Road

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Stevens

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Yes

INJURIES: Yes, possible back injury

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date, time, and location, Vermont State Troopers responded to a

single motor vehicle crash. The operator, who was identified as Corey Stevens,

failed to stop at the intersection, crossed US RTE 5 and went off the roadway.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. Stevens was transported to Cottage Hospital

for injuries. Criminal charges pending upon results of a blood test.