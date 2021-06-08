EthSign Launches New Electronic Signature Platform
Company has received funding from leading venture capitalist Tim DraperLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthSign, a new electronic signature platform that allows users to comment on, edit and access each version of an electronic agreement without privacy and communication concerns, has received $200,000 from leading venture capitalist Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates.
The funds will be used for smart contract audits, legal consultation and hiring development team members.
EthSign previously raised $450,000 from NGC Capital, imToken Ventures, Hashkey Capital, Mr. Liang Xin Jun, Ankr, Dorahacks Ventures, Incuba Alpha and Kernel Ventures.
“At EthSign, we believe document signing should be an incredibly easy process that takes no more than a few taps on your device,” said Xin Yan, EthSign’s project lead. “We appreciate the support of Mr. Draper and our other funders for recognizing that we can create a familiar, but better e-signing experience.”
EthSign was originally conceived to be used to sign electronic agreements. It was then further developed to provide digital signatures for agreement signings between asset owners and platforms, such as for asset-backed tokens issuances, as well as for certifications and petitions.
Among EthSign’s unique features is that it is decentralized and transparent. It uses Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchains as the public cloud, meaning there is not a centralized server to store users’ log-in information or the documents they’ve signed.
EthSign does not hold on to any user data without explicit consent. For the data it does collect, users have full ownership.
The EthSign platform also can be easily integrated with other protocols and applications. In addition, EthSign allows users to manage and track the status of all relevant documents and comment on a document if there are disputes or issues over a contract.
To try out the EthSign platform, for more information or to provide feedback, visit ethsign.xyz. EthSign can also be followed on Discord, LinkedIn, Medium, Twitter and YouTube.
