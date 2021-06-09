Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, And Strategies

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top opportunities in the molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market segmented by product will arise in the reagents and consumables segment, which will gain $610.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. According to TBRC’s molecular diagnostics equipment market analysis, the top opportunities in the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segmented by end-user will arise in the diagnostic laboratories segment, which will gain $530.6 million of global annual sales by 2025, segmented by technology will arise in the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing segment, which will gain $304.7 million of global annual sales by 2025, segmented by application will arise in the genetic testing segment, which will gain $345.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The global molecular diagnostics market size will gain the most in the Japan at $171.3 million.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment manufacturing companies to focus on the use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process, expanding activities to emerging markets to gain market share, offer competitively priced products to attract the users, use online portals, business websites and listing websites and participate in trade shows and events to reach targeted audience, among other strategies.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $18.07 billion in 2020 to $13.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -24.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $19.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major players in the market are Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented By Product into Instruments, Reagents, Consumables, By End User into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others (Nursing Home, Blood Banks, Point of Care), By Technology into DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), in situ hybridization, microarrays, mass spectrometry, others (southern blotting, northern blotting, electrophoresis), and by application into cancer, pharmacogenomics, genetic testing, infectious disease, prenatal, neurological disease, cardiovascular disease.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market - By Product (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software), By Technology (DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification, In Situ Hybridization, Microarrays, Other Technologies), By Application (Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases, Prenatal, Other Applications), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market overview, forecast molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market trends, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

